Home Minister writes to DG&IGP for inquiry on Shivamogga police

Vehicles were set on fire by rioters following the murder of a Hindutva activist on February 20 night, in Shivamogga on February 21, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI

Two more people have been arrested in connection with the murder of Hindutva activist Harsha

In the wake of reports suggesting the failure of the police in averting the murder of Hindutva activist Harsha in Shivamogga on Sunday night, Home Minister Araga Jnanendra has written to DG& IGP Praveen Sood to hold an inquiry and submit a report within a week.

Among those arrested so far in the murder case include people who had been facing many cases in the city. The Home Minister has sought to know if the police in Doddapete and Kote Police Station had failed to keep a watch on the accused as they had been involved in many cases registered in these two stations in the past. He has sought a detailed report on how the police handled crimes reported in the limits of two stations in the last five years. He has also asked the police chief to probe the allegations that “the police too had a role in strengthening the anti-social elements in the city.”

Meanwhile, the number of people arrested in connection with the murder of Harsha has gone up to eight., with the Shivamogga police arresting two more people on Wednesday.

Superintendent of Police B.M. Laxmi Prasad said that Faraz Pasha, 24, and Abdul Khadar Jila, 25, had been arrested. Both are residents of the city. Earlier, the police had already arrested six people.

Shivamogga district administration has extended the prohibitory orders under the Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code 1974 in the city till Saturday morning. Earlier order clamped the orders up to Friday morning. Deputy Commissioner Selvamani R. issued the order extending the prohibitory orders.

The order prohibits gathering of more than five people, meetings, celebrations, protests, carrying of lethal weapons in public places, besides asking for the shops and establishments to remain closed. The shops that sell essential items like milk and vegetables can do business between 6 a.m. and 9 a.m.

In Bengaluru, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has said that the State Government has not yet taken a decision to handover the case to any central agency. Speaking to presspersons in Bengaluru, he said the government would take a decision on handing over the investigation into the murder in Shivamogga, at a later stage.

“Our police are investigating the case. The accused have been arrested. The immediate task is to restore normalcy in Shivamogga. The curfew has been imposed. Simultaneously the probe into the murder is going on. We have to give a chance to the police. Let them complete. Later, we will think about the suitable agency to take up the investigation,” the CM said.

Meanwhile, BJP State president Nalin Kumar Kateel, RDPR Minister K.S. Eshwarappa and party’s State vice-president met the family of Harsha and handed over a cheque for ₹10 lakh. Higher Education Minister Ashwath Narayan has also announced a financial assistance of ₹10 lakh from a foundation named after him.