Home Minister warns those trying to challenge law and order
Home Minister Araga Jnanendra on Tuesday warned anyone challenging law and order of stringent action.
He was responding to a question on the demand by a group called ‘Narendra Modi Vichar Manch’ that they should be allowed to worship at Masjid-e-Ala at Srirangapatna in Mandya district.
The group had approached the Mandya DC on May 13 claiming that the Masjid-e-Ala was ‘Moodala Bagilu Anjaneya Swami temple’. They had alleged that the temple had been “destroyed” by the 18th century Mysuru ruler Tipu Sultan to build a mosque over it.
"If anyone challenges law and order, then they will be dealt with accordingly. Everyone should live harmoniously. We will go by the court order," he said.
