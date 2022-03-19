Home Minister visits villages affected by elephants

Home Minister Araga Jnanendra has said the State Government will take measures to prevent wild elephants raiding agricultural lands. The officers concerned have been instructed in this regard, he told farmers during his visit to Kigadi village in Tirthahalli on Saturday.

Recently a herd of elephants had raided the farms in Kigadi, Shinganabidare, Talale, Mandagadde and surrounding areas. Many areca plants were destroyed, causing a huge loss to the farmers.

The Forest Department officers had been making efforts to drive the elephants back to forest areas. “It is unfortunate that small farmers had been affected by the elephants. The department had been instructed to release the compensation for the farmers, who suffered a loss. The government has released ₹29 lakh to make trenches to prevent elephants entering human habitats”, he said.

The forest officials, who accompanied the Minister, said that the elephants had been driven back to the forest. As many as 16 farmers had submitted applications seeking compensation for the loss they suffered. A proposal had been submitted to the government, they said.