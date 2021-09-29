Home Minister visits site of protest by Hindu outfits

Home Minister Araga Jnanendra speaking to protesters in Nanjangud on Tuesday.

MYSURU

29 September 2021 02:30 IST

Asks protesters to call off agitation

Home Minister Araga Jnanendra on Tuesday visited the site of demonstration by Hindu outfits against the demolition of a temple in Nanjangud near here and called upon the protesters to call off their agitation.

Mr. Jnanendra, in Mysuru to participate in the Passing Out Parade of 6th batch of Women Civil Police Constables from Police Training School, drove to Kote Anjaneyaswamy Temple near the North Gate of Mysuru palace and informed the protesters that the State government had already taken a number of steps with regard to the demolition of the temple including bringing in a Bill to protect places of worship. He said the government had shown its commitment to protecting the places of worship by transferring the Tahsildar of Nanjangud taluk.

It may be mentioned here that the demolition of Mahadevamma Temple at Huchchagini village in Nanjangud taluk near here as part of the action plan drawn up by the district administration to clear places of worship that had come up in public places had sparked protests. The Hindu outfits, including activists of Hindu Jagrana Vedike, were staging a demonstration in front of Kote Anjaneya Swamy Temple.

Later, speaking to reporters, Mr. Jnanendra said officials should have taken instructions from the government with regard to the action plan against the places of worship in public places and read the court orders in this regard properly. “Unfortunately, it did not happen that way. Accidentally, the temple has been demolished. Now, we have brought in a law in the regard,” he said, adding that Chief Minister Bommai had spoken to senior officials in the State in this regard.