Home Minister visits Jain ashrams in Belagavi

July 10, 2023 08:30 pm | Updated 08:30 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

Home Minister G. Parmeshwara visited Jain ashrams in some villages in Belagavi on Monday in the wake of the murder of a monk in Hirekodi village in the district.

Dr. Parameshwara visited the ashrams in Hirekodi and Halaga. He consoled the devotees of Sri Kamakumar Nandi, the deceased monk.

He said that the police investigation is being led by Basavaraj Yeligar, a Deputy Superintendent of Police.

He assured the devotees that the investigation will be scientific, transparent and free from any kind of pressure.

He appealed to Opposition members not to politicise the issue. Casting aspersions on the police at this stage can derail the investigation, Dr. Parameshwara said.

Sri Siddhasena Muni Maharaj of Halaga said that the Jain community is impressed with the efficient handling of the case by the police. “We congratulate the Belagavi Police. However, we urge you to ensure that such incidents do not recur,” the monk said.

