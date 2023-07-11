Home Minister turns down demand for CBI probe into Jain monk’s murder

July 11, 2023 10:28 pm | Updated 10:28 pm IST - Bengaluru

Stating that the State police had the capability to handle the investigation into the murder of the Jain monk Sri Kamakumar Nandi Maharaj in Belagavi district, Home Minister G. Parameshwar on Tuesday turned down the demand of BJP to hand over the investigation to CBI.

“Don’t you want to trust your police? They have arrested the accused within six hours after receiving the complaint,” he told the BJP members in Legislative Council. “Are you trying to divert attention? Are you trying to take political advantage of the case? This is not a case to discuss in political platform. There are more subjects to politicise and we will be here for five years,” he said.

Stating that Karnataka police were among the best police forces in the country, he said: “We should go to CBI when we fail or are incompetent. We should go to them when we are helpless. Cooperate with us.” Mr. Parameshwar said “ I trust the Karnataka police and there is no need to give it to CBI.”

Earlier, the BJP members had demanded a CBI inquiry and suspected international ramifications in the murder. When the Minister did not accept their demand, the BJP members staged protest in the Well following which the House was adjourned.

In the Assembly too, the BJP raised the demand for CBI probe. Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister H.K. Patil, who ruled out a CBI probe, said the State police are competent enough to investigate the matter.

