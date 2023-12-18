ADVERTISEMENT

Home Minister to visit Chikkamagluru on Tuesday

December 18, 2023 07:00 pm | Updated 07:00 pm IST - Shivamogga

G. Parameshwara’s visit gains importance in the wake of Datta Jayanti and the recent police protests in the city

The Hindu Bureau

Home Minister G. Parameshwara will visit Chikkamagaluru on Tuesday. His visit has gained significance in the wake of recent developments following the alleged assault on an advocate and the Datta Jayanti programme to be held next week.

Mr. Parameshwara will reach Chikkamagaluru by 10.30 a.m. and inaugurate police quarters. He will hold a review meeting with the officers at 11.30 p.m. He will leave the place after visiting the Congress party’s office in the city in the afternoon.

Many policemen and their family members staged a protest on the streets of Chikkamagaluru on December 2, opposing the suspension of six policemen in connection with assaulting an advocate. They boycotted the work and staged a night-long dharna against the advocates. They did not relent, even after senior officers intervened.

Earlier, on November 30, six policemen allegedly assaulted Preetham, an advocate, who was riding his bike without wearing a helmet. Following this incident, a case was registered against policemen, and six of them were suspended. Later, the State government handed over the investigation into the cases related to the incident to the CID. The Home Minister is expected to discuss the developments with senior officers in the meeting.

Besides that, the Minister will also review the preparations made concerning the Datta Jayanthi at Guru Dattatreya Bababudan Swamy Dargah atop Bababudan Giri. Hundreds of devotees from different places are expected to take part in the event. Chikkamagaluru district administration has already appealed to tourists not to visit the hill stations during the Datta Jayanti celebrations.

