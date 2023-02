Home Minister to open renovated police stations in Mysuru

February 08, 2023 07:24 pm | Updated 07:24 pm IST

Home Minister Araga Jnanendra will open the renovated Devaraja police station and Devaraja traffic police station in Mysuru on Thursday. Minister for Cooperation S.T. Somashekar, Mayor Shivakumar, Mysuru MP Pratap Simha, and Director-General of Police Pravin Sood will also be present at the function. The police stations are situated near New Ambedkar Bhavan on Krishna Vilas Road. ADVERTISEMENT

