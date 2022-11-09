Home Minister to inaugurate new police buildings in Mysuru today

Meets the grieving family members of retired IB officer R.N. Kulkarni, who was murdered recently, on Manasagangotri campus

The Hindu Bureau MYSURU
November 09, 2022 19:51 IST

Home Minister Araga Jnanendra, who arrived in Mysuru on Wednesday, will be inaugurating four newly-constructed buildings/facilities of the Police Department in Mysuru on Thursday.

The Minister will inaugurate the newly constructed Alanahalli police station on Bannur Road and Hebbal Police Station near Kuvempu Circle on Hebbal Main Road. Both stations were functioning in private properties on the outer ring road, close to the localities, since their formation.

After the inauguration of the new police stations, the Minister will inaugurate the new four-storiey building that houses the administrative block of the Police Training School in Jyothinagar. Later, Mr Jnanendra will inaugurate the Probationary Gazetted Officers’ Hostel Building at the Karnataka Police Academy.

Meets ex-IB officer’s grieving family

On arriving in Mysuru on Wednesday, Mr. Jnanendra, accompanied by S A Ramdas MLA, and Police Commissioner Chandragupta, visited the family of retired Intelligence Bureau officer R.N. Kulkarni who was recently murdered. The police have arrested two persons in connection with the case. The Minister went to the house of Mr. Kulkarni in Sharadadevi Nagar and offered his condolences to the grieving family members.

Manu, son of one Madappa, who is the neighbor of Mr Kulkarni, and his friend have been arrested in the case. The sensational murder of Mr. Kulkarni had rocked the city and the CCTV footage of a car mowing down the retired IB officer oin Manasagangotri campus gave a vital clue in cracking the murder conspiracy. The motive behind the murder was the dispute over a construction next to Mr Kulkarni’s house in Sharadadevi Nagar, according to the police. Further investigation in the case is on.

