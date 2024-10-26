Home Minister surprise visits to Kumsi station, holds meeting with officers in Shivamogga

Home Minister G. Parameshwara gave a surprise visit to Kumsi Police Station in Hassan taluk, verified station documents, and expressed shock over the piling up of old vehicles on the station premises.

The Minister, while travelling to Sagar, stopped at Kumsi and entered the police station. He checked the details of cases registered, staff strength, night beats, and proceedings of meetings of youth committees constituted in each village. The officials faced difficulty in furnishing the documents that the Ministers wanted to review. He expressed disappointment over poor maintenance of records in the station.

On noticing many old vehicles parked on the premises, the Minister wanted to know the reasons for the delay in disposing them of. He instructed SP G.K. Mithun Kumar to ensure an auction of old vehicles after all the legal procedure was over, at least once every six months. “There is not enough space in stations located in urban areas to keep the vehicles. The officers should pay attention to clearing them as soon as possible. There is no point in parking them on the station premises,” he said.

Meeting

Earlier, he held a meeting with officers in Shivamogga. The Minister instructed the officers to keep a vigil on people who tried to disturb peace by posting objectionable content on social media and take legal action against them. The officers should work towards bringing down the crime rate so that the government could earn a good name in maintaining law and order, he suggested.

Mr. Parameshwara said that he often received complaints from the public about the police not responding to people who approached them with complaints. He told the officers that he would not tolerate such behaviour by the staff. The police should listen to the public and remain people-friendly.

Eastern Range IGP B. Ramesh, SP G.K. Mithun Kumar, and other officers were present at the meeting.

