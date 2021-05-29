Home Minister should resign: Siddaramaiah

Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah said that Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai should resign as he was protecting former Minister Ramesh Jarkiholi in the CD case.

Speaking to presspersons in Hubballi on Friday, he said Mr. Bommai was trying to protect Mr. Jarkiholi. “What does it convey when an accused is meeting the Home Minister?” he sought to know.

He said the State government had utterly failed in COVID-19 management as it had not prepared well for facing the second wave. Due to lack of preparation, the death rates were still increasing, he said. He also alleged that the real death rates in the districts were not being revealed.

On efforts to change BJP leadership in State, he said that while at a personal level he liked B.S. Yediyurappa, he had failed as a CM. “There is streetfight in BJP for change of leadership. BJP legislators themselves are alleging that Yogeshwar wants a Ministry to loot the State. The government will not collapse after change of leadership, but there is no competent leader to become CM in BJP,” he said.