Home Minister reviews preparations for winter session in Belagavi

November 20, 2023 09:01 pm | Updated 09:01 pm IST - Belagavi

Home Minister G. Parameshwara visited Belagavi on Monday to review preparations for the winter session in the Suvarna Soudha and to take stock of the Police Department’s work.

He asked senior officers to make all arrangements to house the 3,500 police personnel who will be on duty at the venue and other places in the city.

He asked officers to take strict action against attempts to spread fake and false news and other provocative material using social media.

He visited the new Police Commissioner’s office and interacted with officers of the social network monitoring unit and control rooms. He said that there is a rise in the number of cyber offences, though the rate of such offences is more in Bengaluru than in other cities like Belagavi.

He said that officers and staff assigned to this unit should undergo appropriate training in technical and communication skills. He asked police officers to work in coordination with other departments and Smart City engineers to collect data through CCTV cameras and the Smart City control room.

He visited the Hindalga Central Prison and interacted with officers. When reporters asked him about irregularities in the jail, including the use of SIM cards and narcotic drugs, he said that such issues will be tackled and officers concerned will be transferred, if necessary.

He asked officers to handle traffic offences strictly. If the offenders do not pay fine within the stipulated period or do not appear before courts, then officers should impound vehicles involved, he said.

Commissioner of Police S.N. Siddaramappa, Superintendent of Police Bheema Shankar Guled, Deputy Commissioners of Police Rohan Jagadish and P.V. Sneha, Director of Civil Rights Enforcement Ravindra Gadadi and others were present.