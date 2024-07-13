ADVERTISEMENT

Home Minister returns to Bengaluru as flight could not land in Shivamogga airport

Published - July 13, 2024 06:58 pm IST - Shivamogga

The minister was supposed to attend programmes at Sorab and Tirthahalli

The Hindu Bureau

Home Minister G. Parameshwara’s visit to Shivamogga district was cancelled on Saturday, as the flight he was travelling by couldn’t land in Shivamogga airport due to poor visibility.

Dr. Parameshwara was scheduled to attend programmes at Sorab and Tirthahalli on Saturday. The took Indigo flight to Shivamogga from Bengaluru. However, the flight could not land at the airport. The flight returned to Bengaluru.

Minister for School Education Madhu Bangarappa, speaking to presspersons at Sorab, said the Home Minister was supposed to attend the programmes in Sorab and Tirthahalli. He could not attend the programmes as the flight did not land.

“The BJP people built the airport structure to resemble their party symbol - lotus. However, they could not ensure a proper landing facility,” he commented.

The airport constructed during the BJP rule in the State was inaugurated in February 2023 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

