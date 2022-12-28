Home Minister rejects Cong. charges of ‘religious bias’ in handling communal violence cases

December 28, 2022 10:00 pm | Updated 10:00 pm IST - BELAGAVI

Rejecting the Congress party’s charges that the BJP government in Karnataka harboured a religious bias, Home Minister Araga Jnanendra said the police had acted against perpetrators of communal violence without discrimination.

Mr. Jnanendra’s reply came after a heated debate in the Legislative Council on a Calling Attention Notice under Rule 330 raised by Leader of the Opposition B.K. Hariprasad and Opposition Chief Whip Prakash Rathod, which saw the Congress members accuse the BJP government of sparing the accused arrested in the murder of members of the minority community from the provisions of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Amendment Act (UAPA) while invoking the same if the accused belonged to minority community.

However, Mr. Jnanendra said the police had so far arrested four persons in connection with the recent murder of fancy store owner in Surathkal Abdul Jaleel. He said the government does not issue directions to the police on the nature of action to be taken against the accused. Also, he said that UAPA is invoked when the accused had connections with international terror organisations and the accused in the murder of Jaleel had no such global ties.

The Home Minister said the police had suo moto booked cases against instances of moral policing in Dakshina Kannada.

Besides, he said the BJP government during the year had opened rowdy sheets against a total of 30,000 people across the State, several of whom were Hindutva workers.

With regard to Mr. Hariprasad’s charge that the police had failed to come to the rescue of forest official in Puttur, who was abused and threatened with grenades in his house by group of 15 to 20 people belonging to pro-Hindutva organisations, Mr. Jnanendra said the forest official Sanjeev Poojary had mocked Hindu devotees in social media post, thereby hurting the religious sentiments of a section of the society.

Hence, a case had been booked against him based on a complaint. However, the police had taken up a case based on the forest official’s complaint also and begun an inquiry. But, the Forensic Sciences Laboratory (FSL) officials, who visited the spot, found no evidence of use of hand grenades.

Earlier, Mr. Hariprasad had accused the BJP government of harbouring a religious bias by citing the example of Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai visiting the house of Praveen Nettaru, who was killed in communal violence in Dakshina Kannada district, but failed to visit the houses of Masood and Fazil, two other victims of communal violence in the district.

He demanded an apology from Mr. Bommai for the lapse.