Home Minister promises to upgrade FSLs

The State Government has promised to clear existing administrative hurdles to recruit staff for Forensic Science Laboratories (FSLs). During a visit to the FSL in Madivala, Bengaluru on Wednesday, Home Minister Araga Jnanendra said his Government was committed to strengthening the facilities and modernising them.

“Many measures have been taken to solve grievances of staff, including providing residential quarters and upgrading technology,” he said. While interacting with staff at the FSL, he emphasised their importance in the detection of crimes and taking cases to its logical conclusion. “Your contribution in maintaining peace in the society and delivering justice is immense,” the Minister said.

Director General and Inspector General of Police Praveen Sood, ADGP (Crimes & Technical Services) R. Hitendra and FSL Director Dharmendra Kumar Meena were among the senior police officials at the interaction.