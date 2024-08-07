Home Minister promises ₹50 lakh, job to deceased PSI’s wife

Reiterating his government’s commitment to the welfare of the family of Parashuram, a police sub-inspector (PSI) who died recently under mysterious circumstances, Home Minister G. Parameshwara has said the government will provide ₹50 lakh and a job to the deceased police officer’s family.

“The officer was the family’s breadwinner. I will discuss this with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and take a final call. Parashuram’s wife is an engineering degree holder. The family has requested me to provide her with a job at the University of Agricultural Sciences in Raichur or in Gulbarga Electricity Supply Company Ltd. Since the family has sought a job in other departments, the Chief Minister will have to decide,” Dr. Parameshwara told media persons after meeting the family of the deceased police officer at Somanal village in Karatagi taluk of Koppal district on Wednesday.

Terming Parashuram as an honest officer, the Home Minister said the death was a loss not just to the family but also to the Police Department.

“Prashuram was a hard-working officer. He studied hard and cleared the PSI recruitment exam. He died within seven years of getting the job. He would have risen to the post of the Deputy Superintendent of Police. Parashuram’s family members have alleged that the local MLA, Channareddy Patil Tunnur, and his son Sunnygouda demanded a bribe [to cancel Parashuram’s transfer]. To avoid possible local pressure on the investigation, the case has been handed over to the Criminal Investigation Department. The government has taken the case seriously. The autopsy report is awaited to ascertain the cause of death,” Dr. Parameshwara said.

To a question on the family’s demand for a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation, the Home Minister said it was not necessary.

