GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Home Minister promises ₹50 lakh, job to deceased PSI’s wife

Published - August 07, 2024 07:32 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau
Home Minister G. Parameshwara visited the family of deceased police officer Parashuram at Somanal village in Koppal district on Wednesday.

Home Minister G. Parameshwara visited the family of deceased police officer Parashuram at Somanal village in Koppal district on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Reiterating his government’s commitment to the welfare of the family of Parashuram, a police sub-inspector (PSI) who died recently under mysterious circumstances, Home Minister G. Parameshwara has said the government will provide ₹50 lakh and a job to the deceased police officer’s family.

“The officer was the family’s breadwinner. I will discuss this with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and take a final call. Parashuram’s wife is an engineering degree holder. The family has requested me to provide her with a job at the University of Agricultural Sciences in Raichur or in Gulbarga Electricity Supply Company Ltd. Since the family has sought a job in other departments, the Chief Minister will have to decide,” Dr. Parameshwara told media persons after meeting the family of the deceased police officer at Somanal village in Karatagi taluk of Koppal district on Wednesday.

Terming Parashuram as an honest officer, the Home Minister said the death was a loss not just to the family but also to the Police Department.

“Prashuram was a hard-working officer. He studied hard and cleared the PSI recruitment exam. He died within seven years of getting the job. He would have risen to the post of the Deputy Superintendent of Police. Parashuram’s family members have alleged that the local MLA, Channareddy Patil Tunnur, and his son Sunnygouda demanded a bribe [to cancel Parashuram’s transfer]. To avoid possible local pressure on the investigation, the case has been handed over to the Criminal Investigation Department. The government has taken the case seriously. The autopsy report is awaited to ascertain the cause of death,” Dr. Parameshwara said.

To a question on the family’s demand for a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation, the Home Minister said it was not necessary.

Related Topics

Karnataka / police

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.