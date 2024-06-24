GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Home Minister Parameshwara holds meeting in Hassan

Published - June 24, 2024 09:01 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

Home Minister G. Parameshwara, who visited Hassan on Monday, said that the police took action concerning cases reported in the district without any pressure. “Everybody is equal before the law,” he said.

Speaking to the media after holding a review meeting at the Superintendent of Police’s office in Hassan, Mr. Parameshwara said the State government was committed to ensuring peace and order in the State. “The State should be a peaceful garden of people belonging to all sects. I have given instructions to the police on ensuring safety and protecting lives,” he said.

Reacting to allegations that law and order had collapsed in the State, the Minister said there was no truth in the allegation. He had reviewed the situation in Shivamogga, Dakshina Kannada, and Hubballi districts. “In these districts, the rate of crime over communal issues has come down. Our responsibility is to bring down crimes,” he said.

Minister for Cooperation K.N. Rajanna, who is also Minister in charge of Hassan district, southern range Inspector General of Police M.B. Boralingaiah, Superintendent of Police Mohammed Sujeetha, and others were present.

