Home Minister, others asked to surrender sites: BDA Chairman

A file photo of the BDA head office in Bengaluru.

Three people, including Home Minister Araga Jnanendra, who recently received alternative sites, have been asked to surrender them back to the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA), Chairman S.R. Vishwanath told The Hindu on Friday.

He said that the secretary and deputy secretary, who had played a role in allotting alternative sites, will be transferred from BDA. The court had previously ruled that BDA can allot sites in developed layouts only through auctions.

On Thursday, the court came down heavily on former BDA Commissioner Rajesh Gowda, who was shunted out on Friday, for illegally allotting alternative sites in the developed RMV II Stage extension to those who had previously received ‘G’ category sites. The court had observed that sites were valued ₹9 crore to ₹10 crore in RMV Layout, and the act of the Commissioner and his subordinates resulted in severe financial loss to BDA. The court said that as per the previous order of the High Court, the State government or the BDA had no power to allot ‘G’ category sites.

‘Erred in following rules’

Mr. Vishwanath admitted that the officials erred in following rules while allotting the sites. “As per the rules, corner sites or other sites in developed layouts cannot be allotted as alternative sites. Allotment can only happen after the auction. The Home Minister was initially allotted sites in HSR layout, but due to disputes, he did not receive the sites. The BDA had allotted an alternative site in RMV II Stage, which is three months older than HSR layout. A few days ago, the BDA had communicated to the Home Minister that the site should be surrendered back as there were lapses in following rules. He too agreed. Alternative sites can be provided in the same layout or layouts that were formed at a later stage,” he said.