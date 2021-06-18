Home Minister orders probe into calls to BJP MLA Arvind Bellad from jail

Bengaluru

18 June 2021 12:00 IST

The legislator from Dharwad West is identified as a detractor of Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa

Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai has ordered a probe into alleged calls from jailed conman Yuvaraj Swami to Dharwad West MLA Arvind Bellad.

“I have asked the Bengaluru Police Commissioner to conduct an inquiry and submit all facts of the case. We will take suitable action once the inquiry is concluded,” he told mediapersons on Friday.

Advertising

Advertising

Police Commissioner Kamal Pant told The Hindu that the inquiry has been entrusted to the DCP (Central).

The BJP MLA, identified as a detractor of Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa, on Thursday alleged that his phone was being tapped.

He claimed that a person identifying himself as Yuvaraj Swami called him multiple times claiming that he was wrongfully arrested in a cheating case. The MLA wants to know how a person in jail had access to a phone.

He suspects a conspiracy to ‘fix’ him, adding that “he and his father, both had spotless political careers”.