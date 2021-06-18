Karnataka

Home Minister orders probe into calls to BJP MLA Arvind Bellad from jail

A file photo of Dharwad West MLA Arvind Bellad (centre).   | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai has ordered a probe into alleged calls from jailed conman Yuvaraj Swami to Dharwad West MLA Arvind Bellad.

“I have asked the Bengaluru Police Commissioner to conduct an inquiry and submit all facts of the case. We will take suitable action once the inquiry is concluded,” he told mediapersons on Friday.

Police Commissioner Kamal Pant told The Hindu that the inquiry has been entrusted to the DCP (Central).

The BJP MLA, identified as a detractor of Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa, on Thursday alleged that his phone was being tapped.

He claimed that a person identifying himself as Yuvaraj Swami called him multiple times claiming that he was wrongfully arrested in a cheating case. The MLA wants to know how a person in jail had access to a phone.

He suspects a conspiracy to ‘fix’ him, adding that “he and his father, both had spotless political careers”.


Comments
