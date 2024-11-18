 />
Home Minister G Parameshwara backs Karnataka CM’s ₹50 crore ‘bribe’ claim

Says government of Karnataka can initiate a probe, if necessary

Published - November 18, 2024 04:31 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau
Karnataka Home Minister G. Parameshwara

Karnataka Home Minister G. Parameshwara | Photo Credit: SUDHAKARA JAIN

Backing Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s recent claim of ₹50 crore offer to 50 Congress MLAs by the BJP to topple the government in Karnataka, Home Minister Dr. G. Parameshwara said the CM might have made the claim with some substance.

On November 18, the Home Minister responded to the opposition’s demand for constituting an SIT to investigate the ‘CM’s ₹50 crore bribe offer’ claim. He told reporters in Mysuru that the government will probe the claim, if necessary.

CM’s claim on poaching MLAs

Accusing the BJP of engaging in ‘Operation Lotus’, poaching MLAs of other parties for toppling governments, the Minister described the BJP as an ‘expert’ in ‘poaching’ MLAs and toppling governments.

“BJP is known for such acts. It poached several MLAs in Maharashtra, and it poached 17 MLAs in Karnataka. I don’t know how much money was offered to the MLAs, as claimed by the CM, but the BJP has a record of engaging in such acts,” alleged Dr Parameshwara.

On Mr Siddaramaiah’s statement that the people will not be quiet if he is touched, the Minister described Mr Siddaramaiah as an able administrator and stated that he gave a stable government for five years. He is now leading the Congress government competently, providing good governance. The leaders in the BJP and the JD-S are unable to digest his popularity and are making false accusations against him. “Do you think people in Mysuru will sit quiet if Mr Siddaramaiah is falsely accused?”

Confident of Congress win in by-elections

When asked about the party’s chances in the by-polls, he said the Congress will romp home in all three seats, including Channapatna that witnessed a high-voltage battle.

BPL cards’ cancellation

Responding to the government’s move to cancel ineligible ration cards, the Minister said some people are availing the benefits despite being ineligible, and such cards are being planned for cancellation. Only those who are unqualified for the benefits will lose their cards but not poor and families genuinely in need. The cards of those who file IT returns, own land, or have cars at home, are being proposed for cancellation, he stated.

“Before the government takes action against ineligible card holders, they better surrender their cards,” he advised.

40% ‘commission’ allegation

On the BJP’s claims of getting a clean chit from ‘40% commission’ charges, Dr Parameshwara said the government took up the matter based on a complaint to the Prime Minister by the late Kempanna, who was heading the contractors’ association. Since he wrote to the PM alleging corruption in government contracts, the Congress pursued the matter as there was no action from the Prime Minister’s office. The government will examine the Lokayukta report and reply to the BJP’s claim.

