Home Minister for stricter enforcement of lockdown rules

Bengaluru

20 May 2021 15:00 IST

Several leaders, including Ministers, have already expressed their opinions in favour of extending it, at least for a week.

With the Karnataka government expected to take a decision on extending the lockdown in the State in 2-3 days, Home, Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday indicated that police and the Home Department will go for stricter enforcement of lockdown rules, including seizure of vehicles of those indulging in unnecessary movement, for controlling the pandemic.

The State government had initially announced lockdown from April 27 to May 12 but later imposed a complete lockdown from 9 p.m. on May 10 to 6 a.m. on May 24, following increase in COVID cases.

Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa said a decision on extending the lockdown would be taken on May 23. Several leaders, including Ministers, have already expressed their opinions in favour of extending it, at least for a week.

On spike in cases in rural parts of the State, Mr. Bommai said Deputy Commissioners of districts have imposed lockdown measures strictly, and people should also understand the seriousness of the situation and cooperate with the law enforcement agencies.

Noting an incident in Yadgir district where five people were seen going on a motorcycle to attend a marriage, the Minister said “people will have to cooperate with the police to make the lockdown effective.”

About limitations of the financial package announced by the government, Mr. Bommai said the Chief Minister also said that if anything needs to be done in the coming days, the government would consider it.

Mr. Yediyurappa on Wednesday had announced a package of ₹1,111.82 crore for providing relief for those impacted by COVID-19 and the lockdown.