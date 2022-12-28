Home Minister favours restrictions on cultivating areca

December 28, 2022 09:19 pm | Updated 09:19 pm IST - Belagavi

Cautioning that areca growers would suffer a lot in the coming days, Home Minister Araga Jnanendra, on Wednesday, favoured restrictions on cultivation of areca in the State.

Speaking during a debate on problems of the farm sector in the Legislative Assembly, Mr. Araga Jnanendra said the areca had no future. The areca growers of Malnad region, the traditional growers of the crop, had been suffering because of the diseases affecting it. “Now, many people in dry areas are also cultivating the crop. I wish some restrictions are put on expanding the area. We have brought loan from World Bank and other agencies to build dams promising to take up cultivation of other food products. It is not advisable to grow areca now,” he said.

Further, he said opting only one crop because of good financial returns would be bad in the long run. Speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri said areca was earlier limited to only two-three districts. “Now it has spread to Chitradurga, Davangere and many other districts. We should understand the ill-impacts of growing a crop beyond the requirement. However, we cannot dictate others not to grow areca,” he said.