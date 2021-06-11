Home Minister deplores protest against petrol price hike

Bengaluru

11 June 2021 13:34 IST

Bommai says Cong. leaders are ‘habitual offenders’

Home and Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday deplored the Opposition Congress leaders’ protests against petrol price hike in Bengaluru and other parts of the State during the COVID-19 lockdown and said Congress leaders are “habitual offenders” of rules and regulations.

As petrol prices crossed ₹100, the Karnataka Congress held a “100 not out” protest across the State and KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar, Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah, senior leaders R.V. Deshpande and Dinesh Gundu Rao and legislators participated in it in front of petrol bunks in Bengaluru and shouted slogans against the BJP government at the Centre.

Advertising

Advertising

Mr. Bommai said the Congress had a “negative attitude.” Its leaders had questioned the necessity of jabs when the vaccination drive was introduced and now the same leaders have been demanding vaccination free of cost for all citizens. “In a way they are habitual offenders and violating rules”, he said.

“Protests against price rise can be conducted in different ways, including social media”, he said and condemned physical protest during COVID time.

The Congress has decided to hold a stir against fuel price hike from June 11 to 15 at 5,000 petrol bunks.

KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar told mediapersons that “petrol pickpocket is going on” and the Central government had earned ₹21.60 lakh crore revenue by increasing petrol prices by 48 times since January 2021.

Vaccination

For re-opening the economy in a graded manner from June 14, the government has relaxed guidelines for all types of industries. Industries are allowed to open with 50% staff and owners of industries have to arrange transportation facilities for their workers. Further, owners have to ensure vaccination of all their workers, Mr. Bommai said.