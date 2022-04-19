Home Minister defends himself

Home Minister Araga Jnanendra has come down heavily on Opposition parties for calling him inefficient. The police have handled many critical situations effectively under his ministership, he said. He was addressing a party workers’ meeting in Shivamogga on Tuesday.

The police brought the situation under control within hours after violence broke out in Hubballi. Hundreds of people allegedly involved in the crime had been arrested. The police handled the lakhs of fans, who visited Bengaluru, to pay their respect to actor Puneet Rajkumar. “But, during the Congress rule, the police had failed to control murders. I have countered their allegations with facts”, he said.

The Minister appealed to the party workers to be prepared to face the elections in seven-eight months. In the last elections, a worker was made in charge of voters in 10-12 houses. They had accurate figures on the voters’ turnout and their calculations hardly went wrong. This time a team of five workers would be given the charge of 12 houses, he said.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and other senior Ministers in the cabinet attended the meeting.