Home Minister criticised

27 August 2021 18:41 IST

Criticising Home Minister Araga Jnanendra’s comment on the rape case reported in Mysuru, Janata Dal (Secular) State president H.K. Kumaraswamy asked whether parents should avoid sending their children out, fearing street dogs. It was the duty of the government to control the dogs on the streets.

Mr. Kumaraswamy, at a press conference in Hassan on Friday, was reacting to Mr. Jnanendra’s statement questioning why the girl, the victim in the rape case, went out after dark. The Home Minister should not have asked such questions. It was the responsibility of the police to ensure the safety of all people. “Mr. Araga Jnanendra has done good work as an MLA. But, he is finding it difficult to handle the important Home Ministry. He had expressed such a feeling within a couple of days after assuming his office. He should resign”, Mr. Kumaraswamy said.

If the police were aware that the place, where the incident happened, was unsafe for women, they should have taken proper action much earlier. They had failed in their duty. The accused should be arrested immediately and a special court should be set up for early disposal of the case, he added.

