Home Minister assures detailed inquiry on alleged suicide attempt

29 November 2020 02:04 IST

Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai has said that police will conduct detailed a inquiry on the alleged suicide attempt of the Chief Minister’s Political Secretary Santosh and the reasons behind the incident will only be revealed after the completion of this inquiry. Mr. Santosh is recovering at a private hospital in Bengaluru.

Mr. Bommai was speaking with reporters in Raichur on Saturday after chairing the review meeting. While reacting to a question, he said that further inquiry will also be conducted if KPCC President D.K. Shivakumar provides videos.

The party high command and Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa will decide about the extension of the Cabinet, he said.

The renovation project of the police station at the cost of ₹100 crore was on. Construction of new buildings and providing facilities would get top priority. It is aimed to construct 11,000 police residential quarters before 2025, he said. Including Raichur, every district will soon get FSL laboratories as presently the State has only five such laboratories, he added.

Special team

Mr. Bommai said that the responsibility of prevention of women trafficking was given to the Women Police Stations and a special team would be formed to crack such cases.

He assured to verify the proposal by the Water Resource Department, if any, seeking a separate security force to ensure proper flow of water through all canals including Tungabhadra Left Branch Canal to reach the tail -end lands, when he was apprised on the problems of tail-end farmers not getting canal water to their crops properly for various reasons. Earlier, the Home Minister conducted the review meeting.

Shivaraj Patil, Shivanagowda Naik, MLA’s, Basavanagowda Byagawat, former MLA, Ramanand Yadav, Trivikram Joshi and others were present.

(Those in distress or those having suicidal tendencies can call Arogya Sahayavani Ph.: 104 for help.)