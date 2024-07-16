Home Minister assures compensation and house to family of Anjali Ambiger who was murdered in Hubballi

The State government will expedite the process of granting compensation and a house under the Ashraya scheme to the family of Anjali Ambiger, a 20-year-old woman who was stabbed to death in Hubballi on May 15, said Home Minister G. Parameshwara on Tuesday.

Responding to members in the Legislative Council, the Home Minister said although compensation is usually not paid by the government in murder cases, he would speak to the Chief Minister to consider this as a special case and grant compensation.

Intervening, Dharwad district in-charge Minister Santosh Lad said the family would shortly be allotted a house under the Ashraya scheme. “We have started the process and they will get the house soon,” he said.

Raising the issue, Congress MLC Thippanappa Kamaknoor expressed concern over the delay in granting compensation and a house to the family of Anjali Ambiger. “The family is living in utter poverty. They are unable to pay the rent of their small accommodation and the house owner has been insisting that they vacate the house. The Home Minister had visited the family soon after the murder and had assured compensation and a house for the family post Lok Sabha elections,” the MLC said.

Demanding that the investigation into the case should be routed through the fast track court, the MLC said the accused should be punished according to law without any further delay. Other MLCs joined Mr. Kamaknoor in his demand.

Responding to this, the Home Minister said the investigation has already been expedited and a charge sheet is being filed. “Investigation into this case has already been entrusted to the CID and they are investigating from all possible angles,” he added.

Anjali Ambiger was allegedly stabbed multiple times at her home at Veerapur Oni here on May 15. Two days after the incident, the 22-year-old accused — Girish Sawanth — was arrested from Davanagere.