ADVERTISEMENT

Home Minister Araga Jnanendra hits back at detractors

January 16, 2023 12:18 pm | Updated 12:18 pm IST - Hassan

Reacting to Opposition comments about the delay in arresting ‘Santro Ravi’, the minister said he meets hundreds of people every day and collecting character certificates from all of them would be impossible

The Hindu Bureau

A file photo of Home Minister Araga Jnanendra. | Photo Credit: ARUN KULKARNI

Home Minister Araga Jnanendra has hit back at Opposition party leaders for their remarks against him with regard to the delay in arresting ‘Santro Ravi’, an alleged human trafficker. The minister said he would rather ‘commit suicide’ than taking money from people like ‘Santro Ravi’.

ALSO READ
‘Santro’ Ravi | An alleged human trafficker in the corridors of power

Speaking at a programme in Thirthahalli on Sunday, Mr. Jnanendra said he meets hundreds of people every day and collecting character certificates from all of them would be impossible. “I wouldn’t be able to recognise ‘Santro Ravi’ if he comes in front of me. Former chief minister H. D. Kumaraswamy unnecessarily referred to my name repeatedly,” he said.

The minister was reacting to allegations made against him by former chief minister H. D. Kumaraswamy and Kimmane Ratnakar.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

He said no person involved in illegal activities had the guts to enter his residence and offer him cash for any favour. “I am committed to certain principles in public life,” he said. Mr. Jnanendra also alleged former minister Kimmane Ratnakar of making allegations against him out of desperation. “His own party workers are quitting the party. He is losing his ground,” he said.

A few Congress leaders joined the BJP at the programme.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US