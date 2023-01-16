Home Minister Araga Jnanendra hits back at detractors

January 16, 2023 12:18 pm | Updated 12:18 pm IST - Hassan

Home Minister Araga Jnanendra has hit back at Opposition party leaders for their remarks against him with regard to the delay in arresting ‘Santro Ravi’, an alleged human trafficker. The minister said he would rather ‘commit suicide’ than taking money from people like ‘Santro Ravi’.

Speaking at a programme in Thirthahalli on Sunday, Mr. Jnanendra said he meets hundreds of people every day and collecting character certificates from all of them would be impossible. “I wouldn’t be able to recognise ‘Santro Ravi’ if he comes in front of me. Former chief minister H. D. Kumaraswamy unnecessarily referred to my name repeatedly,” he said.

The minister was reacting to allegations made against him by former chief minister H. D. Kumaraswamy and Kimmane Ratnakar.

He said no person involved in illegal activities had the guts to enter his residence and offer him cash for any favour. “I am committed to certain principles in public life,” he said. Mr. Jnanendra also alleged former minister Kimmane Ratnakar of making allegations against him out of desperation. “His own party workers are quitting the party. He is losing his ground,” he said.

A few Congress leaders joined the BJP at the programme.