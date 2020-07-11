Home isolation for 17 asymptomatic patients

Following changes in COVID-19 guidelines, 17 asymptomatic patients in Hubballi-Dharwad have opted for home isolation and are availing teleconsultation. According to the district administration, 11 such patients in Hubballi and six from Dharwad are being treated at their homes. The teams have given specific instructions on the rooms to be converted for isolation and other precautionary measures.

On Saturday, Deputy Commissioner Nitesh Patil asked the officials to continuously monitor the health condition of asymptomatic patients who have opted for home isolation.

Mr. Patil asked the officials to videograph the procedure of treatment and properly document the guidelines to be followed during treatment. Emphasising the need for increasing the number of COVID-19 tests at KIMS Hospital, he sought to know from the officials on the need for COVID Care Centres at taluk level. Mr. Patil asked them to identify residential schools, hostels and local hospitals to set up COVID Care Centres at taluk level.