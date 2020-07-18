Home-isolated patients told to buy kits for monitoring

MYSURU
Home-isolated patients in Mysuru have been told to buy COVID-19 kits from the local medical stores for monitoring their health as the government has stated that it won’t provide them kits.
Nearly 300 patients had been home isolated and their numbers are likely to go up with the spurt in cases over the last few days. Asymptomatic patients and patients with mild symptoms are home isolated and the beds in hospitals are set aside for patients whose medical condition needs facilities having ICUs and constant monitoring.
As many 30 medical stores had been identified here where the kits costing ₹3,500 each are available for sale.
Each kit contains one pulse oximeter, one digital thermometer, one face shield, 14 N-95 masks, 14 pairs of hand gloves and 200-ml of hand sanitizer.
Deputy Commissioner Abhiram G. Sankar said kits are compulsory as the patients are supposed to monitor themselves daily during isolation and report to the tele-monitoring centre when they get calls daily for knowing the status.
Meanwhile, the Department of Health and Family Welfare has produced videos in Kannada and English to spread awareness about the concept of home isolation of infected patients. The 4-minute video explains the guidelines and the instructions to be followed by the patients under isolation, including the disposal of used masks and gloves.
