Home guards to get uniform honorarium of ₹750 a day

December 12, 2023 08:02 pm | Updated 08:03 pm IST - BELAGAVI

The Hindu Bureau

The Karnataka government has decided to provide uniform honorarium to all the home guards working in different departments of the State.

Announcing this while replying to BJP member Shashikala Jolle during question hour in the Assembly, Home Minister G. Parameshwara said presently the home guards working in Police Department were getting ₹750 a day while those in other departments were getting ₹600 a day. Similarly, the home guards on city beat system were getting ₹455 a day in Bengaluru and ₹380 a day in other cities.

The government had now decided to pay them uniform honorarium of ₹750 a day, the Home Minister said, while pointing out that the State had a total of 25,882 home guards. He was also thinking of approaching Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who also holds Finance portfolio, with a proposal to hike their honorarium further, he said.

