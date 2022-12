December 18, 2022 08:07 pm | Updated 08:07 pm IST

The 60 th foundation day of Home Guards in Karnataka was held in Mandya on Sunday. The main event was conducted at Sir M.Visvesvaraya Stadium in the town and Superintendent of Police N.Yathish said that the Home Guards had earned the respect in society due to their hard work and discipline. He traced the growth of Home Guards and said though it was established in parts of the country in 1948 to assist the police, it came into being in Karnataka in 1962.