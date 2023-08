August 16, 2023 11:42 pm | Updated 11:43 pm IST - Bengaluru

A 42-year-old home guard, identified as Vijayakumar D., died on duty at Doddabele junction near Kengeri after a truck ran over him. An FIR has been registered at Kengeri traffic police station.

The home guard was diverting traffic at the junction when the overspeeding truck hit him, said the police. The home guard succumbed to injuries enroute to hospital.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.