August 16, 2023 11:42 pm | Updated 11:43 pm IST - Bengaluru

A 42-year-old home guard, identified as Vijayakumar D., died on duty at Doddabele junction near Kengeri after a truck ran over him. An FIR has been registered at Kengeri traffic police station.

The home guard was diverting traffic at the junction when the overspeeding truck hit him, said the police. The home guard succumbed to injuries enroute to hospital.