Home guard, auto drivers arrested for robbery

February 11, 2023 12:18 am | Updated 12:18 am IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

A home guard who posed as a police officer to only rob a senior citizen has been arrested for robbery, along with his two associates, both autorickshaw drivers. The arrested have been identified as Nagaraj, 31, a home guard deployed with KSRTC and Manjunath, 39, and Arun Kumar, 33, both auto drivers. The police have recovered ₹6 lakh and a gold bar along with an autorickshaw used for the crime. 

The victim Sundaram was employed in a jewellery store in Coimbatore. He had gone to Shivamogga on a business trip and was returning home with ₹6 lakh in cash and gold bars worth ₹3 lakh. He travelled from Shivamogga to Bengaluru by bus and he was waiting at Satellite Bus Stand at around 4 a.m. in the morning to board a bus to Coimbatore. When he boarded a private bus, Nagaraj, who was wearing a khaki dress turned up and said he couldn’t carry cash and the bag needed to be checked and got him down from the bus. He was put in a car where two others entered and drove off. At a desolated spot, the gang threatened Sundaram with a knife, robbed him of all his valuables and fled. 

