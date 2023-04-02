HamberMenu
‘Home Department will always stand by police personnel’

April 02, 2023 11:13 pm | Updated 11:13 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau
Retired Police Sub-Inspector Amrut Bande receiving the salute during the Police Flag Day function at DAR Police Grounds in Kalaburagi on Sunday. | Photo Credit: ARUN KULKARNI

Police Commissioner R. Chetan has asserted that the Home Department will always stand by police personnel and officers on duty and those retired from service.

Addressing a gathering at a Police Flag Day function organised by the Kalaburagi City and District police at the District Armed Reserve Police Grounds here on Sunday, he said that the Police Department is committed to supporting police personnel on duty and those retired from service.

Expressing happiness, he said that funds allocated for the welfare of police personnel are being released on time.

In 2022, the Home Department allocated ₹30 lakh for the welfare of police, which has been kept in a fixed deposit. Of this amount, ₹10 lakh has been kept as fixed deposit for the welfare of retired police officers.

Mr. Chetan said that the department has extended ₹80,000 as funeral honorarium in the last two years. And, each police officer retired in 2022 was given an honorarium of ₹10,000.

In 2021, the Kalaburagi Police has allocated ₹2.5 lakh for the education of 54 children of police personnel from the Police Welfare Fund. The department has also given cash prizes to students who have scored the highest marks in the SSLC examination.

The department has also released ₹48,500 for medical treatment of retired officers in the last one year.

Retired Police Sub-Inspector Amrut Bande, who was the chief guest on the occasion, received the parade salute.

Inspector-General of Police (North East Range) Anupam Agrawal, Regional Commissioner Krishna Bajpai, Superintendent of Police Isha Pant, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Adduru Srinivasalu and Assistant Police Commissioner M.N. Deepan were present.

