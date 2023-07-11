July 11, 2023 05:22 pm | Updated 05:22 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Karnataka government informed the legislative Assembly on July 11 that absence of signage boards, poor patrolling, high speed and reckless driving, and water-logging are some the major factors causing fatal accidents on the newly-developed Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway, which claimed 100 lives and caused injuries to 335 persons during March-June 2023.

In reply to BJP member S. Suresh Kumar, Home Minister G. Parameshwara said the department would discuss the issues with National Highways Authority of India and ensure intensified, regular patrolling of the 118-km long expressway, particularly on the Ramanagara-Mandya stretch. Stopping of vehicles on the road, lack of lane discipline among motorists, and pedestrians crossing the road were the other factors causing accidents in the highway, he said.

Need for safety audit

The department and PWD would hold meetings with NHAI to discuss issues related to fencing the road, proper installation of streetlights, signages before steep curves, connecting underpasses, and installation of barricades.

ADVERTISEMENT

PWD Minister Satish Jarkiholi has written to NHAI on the requirement of a safety audit of the road, Mr Parameshwara said.

Mr Kumar claimed that 132 deaths had occurred on the Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway since its opening, and asked the government to ensure road safety. Speeding and lack of signage are causing the accidents, he said.

Complaints of waterlogging on Mysuru-Bengaluru expressway

G.T. Deve Gowda of the JD(S) said waterlogging in some locations caused skidding of vehicles. He suggested inviting Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari to inspect the road once again to ensure safety of motorists.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT