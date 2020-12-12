Karnataka

Home delivery of Sabarimala prasadam

The Department of Posts has launched a scheme for the home delivery of Sabarimala prasadam. Packets containing aravana, ghee, sandalwood paste, vibhooti, kumkumam and turmeric will be delivered to devotees at their homes through the Speed Post service.

Devotees seeking this facility can remit ₹450 per packet at any post office, the Office of the Chief Postmaster General, Karnataka Circle, said in a press note on December 10.

The Sabarimala temple is open for darshan during Mandalam season from mid-November to mid-February. Owing to the pandemic, only a limited number of devotees can visit the shrine.

