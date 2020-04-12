Home delivery helpline to service many areas in south Bengaluru

If all goes as planned, shopping for essential items, including medicines, will be just a phone call away for residents of Jayanagar, Basavanagudi, Padmanabhanagar, and Chickpet.

To improve the efficacy of the lockdown and ensure that people are not compelled to step out of their houses to purchase even essential items, a home delivery helpline was launched on Sunday. This is an extension of the Katriguppe pilot project, where essentials are being delivered to the homes of residents.

The authorities estimate that 7.5 lakh people and 2.5 lakh households are likely to benefit from this. As many as 1,926 shops have been brought on board, including 958 provision stores, 323 vegetable stores, 479 pharmacies, and 82 meat shops. The home delivery helpline number is 080-61914960.

“We have implemented this in the four Assembly constituencies in Bengaluru south. If it is successful, it will be extended throughout the city,” said Revenue Minister R. Ashok. While noting that many people were violating the lockdown, he urged citizens to not venture outdoors in the interest of public health.

MP for Bengaluru South Tejaswi Surya said the helpline was launched with two objectives: one, for senior citizens to stay safe at home and second, to avoid people from stepping out unnecessarily. “The four Assembly constituencies come under the DCP (South) jurisdiction. The shops in the select areas have been geotagged. There is no need to download an app. Anybody can just call the helpline or send a message on WhatsApp on the items required. The items will be delivered within 24 hours,” he said, while thanking various organisations that have partnered with the helpline.