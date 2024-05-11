Home alone woman robbed, murdered in Kengeri

A 36-year-old home alone woman was strangled to death and her gold chain was robbed at her house in Konasandra in Kengeri on Saturday.

The deceased has been identified as Divya, a homemaker. Her husband Gurumurthy, who runs a salon, had gone to work.

According to the police, the assailant had gained entry on the pretext of checking the house on rent and killed her to rob her valuables. The incident came to light when neighbours went to check on her and found her dead.

The Kengeri police are verifying CCTV camera footage from in and around the area to identify the accused .

Man arrested for stabbing

In another incident, the Srirampura police have arrested a 45-year-old man for allegedly murdering his friend over a financial row and dumping his body under a railway bridge on May 1.

The police recovered the highly decomposed body of Dilip, bike mechanic, from L.N. Pura and began to probe. Investigations revealed that Dilip had given ₹20,000 loan to his friend Vittal Pandu a few months ago and started demanding it back.

According to the police, Dilip harassed and humiliated Vittal. Unable to bear the harassment, Vittal decided to teach him a lesson and called Dilip on his phone and said he will return the money . On May 1, Vittal called Dilip to an isolated place near the railway bridge and threw chilli powder into Dilip’s eyes as soon as he arrived to stop him from fleeing and stabbed him multiple times, killing him on the spot.

Man murdered on outskirts of city

Meanwhile, a 27-year-old man was hacked to death by armed men in Doddaballapura on Friday.

The deceased has been identified as Hemanth Kumar, who was found dead by people on their morning walk and alerted the police. The police shifted the body for post-mortem. Initial probe revealed that Hemanth Kumar was murdered over old rivalry.

The police have some clues on the assailants and efforts are on to nab them, officials said.