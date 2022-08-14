Home-alone woman murdered

Special Correspondent Bengaluru
August 14, 2022 00:35 IST

An elderly woman was murdered and valuables looted from her house in HSR Layout on Friday night. The victim, Jayashree, was staying alone after renting out four portions of the house.

The accused, suspected to be known to the victim, smothered her to death before ransacking the house to take away valuables and cash, the police said. The murder came to light when one of the tenants on Saturday morning noticed the front door ajar without any movement and peeped in to find Jayashree lying motionless.

The HSR Layout police rushed to the spot and shifted the body for post-mortem.

Four special teams have been formed to track down the assailants, who are on the run, C.K. Baba , DCP, Southeast division, said. The deceased has two children who are staying separately.

