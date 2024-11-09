 />
Home alone woman murdered, son prime suspect

Published - November 09, 2024 08:04 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

A 45-year-old woman was found murdered at her house in Hongasandra, Bommanahalli in the early hours of Saturday. Police now suspect her elder son to have killed her and are on the lookout for him. He is presently absconding.

The deceased Jayamma, a native of Tamil Nadu was living in a leased house with her younger son Girish, an employee with the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC).

The murder came to light on Saturday night when Girish’s friend Prabhakar Reddy, came to drop off groceries, while Girish was at work. Prabhakar realised that Jayamma was not responding to knocks on the door and asked the house owner for help.

With the help of a spare key, they opened the door to find Jayamma lying in a pool of blood with multiple head injuries. She was smothered to death before being assaulted, a police officer said adding that the accused had smashed her head against the wall multiple times.

Probe revealed that Jayamma had two sons and the elder son Umesh, also a driver by profession used to fight with mother frequently demanding a share in the property. Jayamma had recently sold her ancestral property. Umesh, who was staying separately, used to come home and fight with her frequently.

The police are now on the lookout for the elder son, who is on the run. Efforts are on to track him down, Sara Fathima, DCP(South-East), Bengaluru City Police said.

