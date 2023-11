November 22, 2023 07:42 pm | Updated 07:42 pm IST - KALABURAGI

A 60-year-old woman, supposedly a fortune-teller, was bludgeoned to death in Santhosh Colony in Kalaburagi on Wednesday.

The deceased was identified as Ratna Bai Madiwalappa Bidnoor.

The woman was residing alone at her house and she made a living as a construction worker.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ratna Bai Bidnoor was bludgeoned to death with a grinding stone, the police said.

Her daughter Anusubai Tiwari has lodged a complaint at the Raghavendra Nagar Police Station.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.