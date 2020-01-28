The Israel Centre at Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Bangalore, with the Consulate General of Israel and the Consulate General of Canada, commemorated International Holocaust Remembrance Day at IIMB on Monday.

After the screening of Canadian film The Good Nazi, IIMB students interacted with Nicole Girard, Consulate General of Canada, Dana Kursh, Consulate General of Israel, and Hellwig-boette, Consulate General of Germany. The discussion was moderated by Abhoy Ojha, chairman, Israel Centre at IIMB, and Dean of Academic Programmes at the B-school.

Ms. Girard said, “In joining Indian students and others in honoring those killed during the Holocaust, we are reminded of the lessons of history and our collective responsibility to stand against anti-Semitism, and the continuing need to do what is necessary for a peaceful and inclusive world.”

Ms. Kursh said, “Being both an Israeli diplomat, and a resident of Namma Bengaluru, I feel a great responsibility, and honour, in discussing with Indian students, the lessons learned from our grim history. A history which is not only a tragedy of the Jewish people, but a tragedy of humankind. It is my hope that through these discussions, we can give our youth tools for a better future.”