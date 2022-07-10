Holiday today in Bidar
The Bidar district administration has declared a holiday for schools, colleges and other education institutions on Monday, in view of expected heavy rainfall.
The India Meteorology Department has issued orange alert for interior North Karnataka areas, including Bidar district, and forecast 50 mm to 70 mm rainfall on Monday.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.