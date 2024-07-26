ADVERTISEMENT

Holiday today for schools, colleges in North Karnataka

Published - July 26, 2024 09:29 pm IST - HUBBALLI

India Meteorological Department has sounded an Orange alert in view of the continuous rainfall in the districts

The Hindu Bureau

With Orange alert being sounded by India Meteorological Department, some of the district administrations in Kittur Karnataka have declared holiday for schools and colleges on Saturday.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the wake of continuous rainfall, holiday orders for educational institutions have been issued in the districts of Belagavi, Dharwad, Uttara Kananda and Haveri.

In her order, Dharwad Deputy Commissioner Divya Prabhu G.R.J. has said that holiday has been declared for all anganwadi, primary and high schools and PU colleges on account of continuous rainfall and a cold breeze that is blowing through the district.

ADVERTISEMENT

In Uttara Kannada, holiday is applicable to all primary and high schools, PU, ITI and diploma colleges in the taluks of Karwar, Ankola, Kumta, Honnavar, Bhatkal, Dandeli, Joida, Yallapur, Sirsi, Siddapur and Haliyal.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

In Belagavi, the holiday order is applicable to all anganwadis, all primary and high schools and PU colleges in all the taluks except Ramdurg taluk.

In Haveri, holiday is applicable to anganwadis, primary and high schools.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US