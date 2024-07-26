Holiday today for schools, colleges in North Karnataka

With Orange alert being sounded by India Meteorological Department, some of the district administrations in Kittur Karnataka have declared holiday for schools and colleges on Saturday.

In the wake of continuous rainfall, holiday orders for educational institutions have been issued in the districts of Belagavi, Dharwad, Uttara Kananda and Haveri.

In her order, Dharwad Deputy Commissioner Divya Prabhu G.R.J. has said that holiday has been declared for all anganwadi, primary and high schools and PU colleges on account of continuous rainfall and a cold breeze that is blowing through the district.

In Uttara Kannada, holiday is applicable to all primary and high schools, PU, ITI and diploma colleges in the taluks of Karwar, Ankola, Kumta, Honnavar, Bhatkal, Dandeli, Joida, Yallapur, Sirsi, Siddapur and Haliyal.

In Belagavi, the holiday order is applicable to all anganwadis, all primary and high schools and PU colleges in all the taluks except Ramdurg taluk.

In Haveri, holiday is applicable to anganwadis, primary and high schools.